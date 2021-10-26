Will Young announces Brighton concert

Will Young has announced that he will be performing live at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 5th November 2022. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th October 2021 at 9am priced from £42.50. Ticket link HERE.

Will Young has spent the last two decades at the forefront of pop after bursting onto the scene in 2002 as the original winner of Pop Idol. His expansive career has culminated in four No.1 and two No.2 chart topping albums, two BRIT Awards, four UK number one singles and hits including ‘Leave Right Now’, ‘Evergreen’ and ‘Jealousy’. An acting career blossomed concurrently, with roles on stage and screen and presenting gigs on TV and radio, including regular cover for Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2. Will’s most recent album ‘Crying On The Bathroom Floor’ hit No.3 in the UK album chart this year and his new book ‘To Be A Gay Man’ is available now via Penguin Books.

