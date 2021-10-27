BREAKING NEWS

Chancellor announces £9.5m in budget to revive Hove seafront

Posted On 27 Oct 2021 at 4:50 pm
A project to revive Hove seafront has been awarded £9.5 million by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, in the budget today (Wednesday 27 October).

The money will go towards the Kingsway to the Sea project, aimed at reviving the green spaces between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon.

It is one of just over 100 projects to share a pot worth more than £1.6 billion as part of the first round of awards from the £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund.

Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth, who represents Wish ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “This is very welcome news.”

He said: “Many thanks to both the Green administration and of course to the Chancellor for answering our calls for investment after many years of campaigning for improvements to the West Hove seafront.

“Credit should also go to local groups such as the West Hove Forum, West Hove Seafront Action Group, Friends of Hove Lagoon and Hove Beach Hut Association for supporting throughout.”

The council completed a consultation on its proposals for the area earlier this month.

It said: “Kingsway to the Sea is a project that is being developed by Brighton and Hove City Council with local community organisations to regenerate what are considered run-down and underused spaces on the seafront in West Hove.

“Trends in sports participation have altered which has led to a drop in use of the existing facilities here.

“The scheme is aiming to enhance the green spaces and provide contemporary leisure and sporting facilities which are relevant to the needs and aspirations of residents today.

“The project is seeking to transform this highly visible and substantial community asset and provide facilities in line with current and future expectations.

“The scheme will look to remodel the land between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Hove Lagoon, improve biodiversity and attractiveness for the green space and rejuvenate the urban realm.”

Green councillor Martin Osborne, who co-chairs the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding which will help us realise some of the ambitions our residents, businesses and local clubs have for this part of the seafront.

“We are working to improve our seafront for everyone to explore and enjoy and will continue to take advantage of funding opportunities to continue the regeneration.”

The council said: “Work on the ‘Kingsway to the Sea’ project began back in 2018 when the West Hove Forum approached the council to work on plans to develop the area.

“Since then, council officers have been working with the West Hove Seafront Action Group (WHSAG) group whose members include local residents and representatives from businesses, clubs and voluntary organisations.

“This led to the council commissioning landscape architects Untitled Practice to create an initial design to help shape discussions.”

