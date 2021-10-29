Brighton man faces court over £3k graffiti spree

A Brighton man faces court charged with being behind a graffiti spree that caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 29 October): “A Brighton man has been charged in connection with a series of distinctive graffiti ‘tags’ in public spaces across the city.

“Paul Harris, 50, of Robert Street, in Brighton, has been charged with 16 counts of causing criminal damage after detectives linked him to 21 separate instances of graffiti in Brighton city centre over a three-week period in June.

“The same distinctive image was found spray-painted on trees and buildings around the Royal Pavilion, Mash Tun, the Colonnade Bar, New Road and Robert Street, causing damage in excess of £3,000.

“After the first image was discovered on the wall of Brighton Unitarian Church, in New Road, on Wednesday 2 June, a swift investigation soon identified a suspect and, on Tuesday 15 June, Harris was arrested at his home address on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“A search of the property found items linking him to the offences, as well as class A and B drugs.

“Harris was further arrested and charged with being in possession of class A (MDMA) and class B (cannabis) drugs.

“He will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 November.”

Investigating officer PC Jack Page said: “Illegal graffiti is a blight on our city that defaces our public spaces and wastes valuable time and resources in having it removed.

“Cracking down on graffiti and vandalism is a priority for officers in Brighton and Hove and these charges prove we are committed to conducting full and thorough investigations into reports in order to bring perpetrators to justice.”