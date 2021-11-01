Police renew appeal to find wanted man who fled dock at Hove Crown Court

Police have renewed their appeal for help finding a wanted man who fled the dock at Hove Crown Court.

Jack Tyler, 28, was understood to have suffered a broken ankle as he made off through neighbouring streets.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 1 November): “Police are continuing to search for wanted man Jack Tyler.

“Tyler, 28, was arrested by police in August following an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

“He was charged with burglary and affray and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on Wednesday 8 September.

“However, during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom.

“Police were called to attend and officers carried out extensive searches in the area but with no trace.

“Tyler is described as 5ft 4in in height, of stocky build with dark, shaved hair. He is known to have links to the Hastings area.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 611 of 08/09.”