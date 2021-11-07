BREAKING NEWS

Brighton pizza parlour may lose late licence

Posted On 07 Nov 2021 at 1:02 pm
Councillors have been asked to consider revoking a takeaway pizza parlour’s late licence because of concerns about crime, disorder and public safety.

The request follows complaints about noise and anti-social behaviour outside My Yummie Pizza, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean.

Sussex Police lodge an application for a formal review of the premises licence on Friday 8 October with Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council is expected to convene a licensing panel to review the licence and may decide to restrict the takeaway’s trading hours.

Currently, My Yummie Pizza, run by Khaled Mohamed, is open to the public from 11am to 11pm every day.

It also has a “late night refreshment” licence for its delivery service until 1am on a Saturday and Sunday morning and until midnight for the rest of the week.

Earlier this year Mr Mohamed applied to extend the hours for his delivery service until 2am on Monday to Friday and 3am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

His application followed reports that the premises had been operating later than permitted.

My Yummie Pizza’s entry on the Just Eat website and app advertised deliveries until 1am on week days and 2am at weekends.

Police said that another delivery firm, Deliveroo, also listed hours for My Yummie Pizza later than those covered by its licence.

They also said that there had been problems retrieving security camera footage after a fight there which was under investigation.

Mr Mohamed’s application to stay open later brought 20 objections from people living in the area who complained about noise and anti-social behaviour.

He told a council licensing panel in September that he started his business two years ago but the coronavirus pandemic had caused problems as he struggled to pay wages and rent.

And he said: “I’ve looked at the complaints. People are living far from me. If you’re living a mile from me, how do you know I have one or two cars? I don’t know.

“All my complaints came from Saltdean gossip pages and encouraging people not to accept. What have I done? I’m human. I deserve a living.”

Sussex Police told the licensing panel hearing: “We have no trust in the premises licence holder to operate as a late-night refreshment premises.”

The application for extended late-night hours was refused – and a date is expected to be announced soon for a council licensing panel to review the licence and decide whether to impose sanctions.

