Missing Brighton man found safe
A missing man from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 19 November).
The force said: “Ulas Alagoza, who had been missing from his home in Brighton since Saturday (13 November) has now been found and is safe.”
A public appeal for help to find him was made yesterday afternoon.
At the time, police said that they were growing increasingly concerned for the 19-year-old’s welfare.
