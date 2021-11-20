Half time with Hodges – Aston Villa 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are keeping Villa at bay with Premier League debutant Jason Steele the busier of the two keepers.

Steele has saved well from both Matty Cash and Danny Ings.

The best Albion chances have come through Marc Cucurella, with Emiliano Martinez saving well from Jacob Moder and Leandro Trossard.

The first half ended with a goalmouth scramble with Moder, Trossard, Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross all seeing efforts blocked or saved by Martinez.