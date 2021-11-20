Seagulls sunk by late Villa double

Aston Villa 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

The new manager bounce scenario came to the fore as goal shy Albion again had plenty of chances, although stand in goal keeper Jason Steele produced a number of good saves for the Seagulls.

With John McGinn and Matty Cash combining well , Danny Ings drew a good save from Steele, Cash also saw a header well dealt with by Albion’s Premier League debutant.

Leandro Trossard had a good chance for the Seagulls which Emilliano Martinez saved then before half time a good old fashioned goal mouth scramble saw Trossard, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Pacscal all have some sort of effort on goal blocked or parried away.

The second half was a quite affair until Ollie Watkins unleashed a fierce drive with six minutes left, that put Villa in front – then after it appeared Adam Webster had palmed a McGinn cross away with his hand, Webster then mis_kicked a clearnace straight to Tyrone Mings who fired in Villa’s second.

Albion drop to 8th in the Premier League for now one place below Manchester United and one place above Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls are at home in the Premier League next Saturday 27 November to Leeds United.