Digitalis to play afternoon show for brand new album launch

DIGITALIS are one of the South’s premier electronic music duos and they will be performing live in Brighton at The Prince Albert with an afternoon show that commences at 2pm and runs until 5pm on Saturday 4th December 2021. Purchase your tickets HERE.

This special event will be in support of their brand new highly anticipated album ‘Repetition Of Rhetoric’ which will be released the same day. ‘Repetition Of Rhetoric’ contains 11 tracks that include the widely acclaimed singles, ‘Hold On To Me’ and ‘Help Me To See’. The album spans a plethora of musical influences from Synth Pop and Hi NRG to Rave, Techno and EDM.

It will be available for Digital and CD release via Bandcamp. Check out their Bandcamp page digitalisuk.bandcamp.com

Is it the best electronic album of the decade so far? Maybe, we’ll have to wait and see.

DIGITALIS are Graham Denman & Mike L’Angellier and they formed in Slough in 1986, but are now located in Lewes and Weymouth. They cite over 30 years of electronic influences, including Synth Pop, Hi Energy, Industrial, Rave, Techno and EDM.

DIGITALIS are for fans of: Kraftwerk / Jean-Michel Jarre / Cabaret Voltaire / Depeche Mode / Frankie Goes To Hollywood / Pet Shop Boys / New Order / Nitzer Ebb / Nine Inch Nails / Underworld / Royksopp / Goldfrapp / Robyn / Galantis / Swedish House Mafia / David Guetta / Calvin Harris.

More on DIGITALIS here: www.facebook.com/DigitalisUK