Homeless day centre asks for donations of warm clothing

Local homelessness charity BHT Sussex is appealing for donations of warm clothes, shoes, underwear and other items to help protect their clients in the cold winter months.

BHT Sussex runs First Base, the largest resource centre for homeless people in Brighton and Hove. Throughout the pandemic they have continued to offer practical essentials such as food and drink, showers and clean dry clothes, alongside in-depth advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good.

Debbie Piper, Deputy Manager at First Base, said: “As the weather gets colder, homeless people who are often exposed to the elements can really struggle. Items that we take for granted like warm clothes and shoes can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our clients.”

“We still need donations of the usual items such as toiletries, socks and underwear too, and want to thank our generous local community for their ongoing support.”

Items can be dropped off at First Base Day Centre itself at St. Stephen’s Hall, Montpelier Place, Brighton, BN1 3BF, or at BHT’s head office at 144 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4PH.

Alternatively a range of particularly useful items can be purchased from their Amazon Wish List.

If you think you can help or would like more information, please call 01273 326844 or email first.base@bht.org.uk