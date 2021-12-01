Protomartyr confirm 2022 UK tour which includes intimate Brighton gig

Protomartyr released their incendiary fifth album ‘Ultimate Success Today’ in the summer of 2020. Like many artists and bands, they had to cancel their touring due to the pandemic. Now, having just finished their US tour with The Breeder’s Kelley Deal, Protomartyr are pleased to announce their return to our shores for a string of live dates across the UK including the opening night here in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Friday 15th April.

Tickets for the Brighton gig will be available from 10am on Friday 3rd December from HERE. Support at the Brighton concert will come from TRAAMS.

Additionally, Protomartyr have made their ‘Ultimate Success Today’ visual album public. The visual album presents a video for each song, all made during last year’s quarantine except for ‘Processed By The Boys’, and edited together into a seamless short film. The filmmakers responsible for each song’s video are Dominic Ciccodicola, David Allen, Nathan Faustyn, Joseph Howard (with illustrations by drummer Alex Leonard), Trevor Naud, Ashley Armitage, Yoonha Park, and Jeremy Franchi.

Watch all the videos HERE.

2022 live dates:

15th April – Prince Albert, Brighton – support from TRAAMS

16th April – Islington Assembly Hall, London – support from TRAAMS & Rattle

17th April – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – support from TRAAMS & Rattle

18th April – The Cluny, Newcastle – support from TRAAMS

20th April – Cyprus Avenue, Cork – support from Oh Boland

21st April – Dolans, Limerick – support from Oh Boland

22nd April – The Button Factory, Dublin – support from Oh Boland

23rd April – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast – support from Oh Boland

25th April – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham – support from Rattle

26th April – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff – support from Rattle

27th April – The Y Theatre, Leicester – support from Rattle

29th April – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – support from TRAAMS

Stream ‘Ultimate Success Today’ HERE.

Protomartyr is Joe Casey (vocals), Greg Ahee (guitars), Alex Leonard (drums), and Scott Davidson (bass guitar). ‘Ultimate Success Today’ features guest musicians Nandi Rose a.k.a. Half Waif (vocals), jazz legend Jemeel Moondoc (alto sax), Izaak Mills (bass clarinet, sax, flute), and Fred Lonberg-Holm (cello).

‘Ultimate Success Today’ is available to buy on LP, CD and digital formats. Buy physical copies from Domino HERE and digital album from HERE.

