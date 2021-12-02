Hove Library nursery rated good by official watchdog

The nursery in the basement of Hove Library has been rated “good” after its first inspection by the official watchdog Ofsted.

“Good” is the second-highest of the four grades – and Ofsted published its report today (Thursday 2 December).

The watchdog said: “The ambitious manager, deputy and staff plan a broad and challenging curriculum, which helps all children achieve, regardless of their individual circumstances.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive well-tailored individual support.

“Staff work closely with outside professionals where necessary and share expertise to help children catch up in their learning.”

Hove Village Pre-School Nursery at Hove Library has 40 places for four-year-olds and under – and 48 children on the roll.

Ofsted said: “The nursery receives funding for the provision of early education for children aged two, three and four years.”

The owner, Kathryn Hyatt, 49, also runs the Hove Village nursery in New Church Road, Hove, which was also rated good by Ofsted at its last inspection in 2019.

Ofsted said that the nursery in the library was open each weekday from 8am to 6pm, all year round, and has 13 members of childcare staff. Twelve of them have appropriate early years qualifications.

It said: “Staff assess children’s development precisely and focus heavily on their interests to support each child’s next steps in learning.

“Children are quickly drawn into the stimulating activities on offer, which link closely to what they know and enjoy.

“Language development is a strong focus at the nursery and staff support this particularly well.

“Staff ignite a love of books and stories with children of all ages. They read enthusiastically to children and make stories highly engaging and interactive.”

The watchdog also said: “Children are very physically active and benefit from exciting opportunities to explore, learn and move outdoors.

“They play in the garden every day and enjoy regular trips into the local community to expand their experiences.

“For example, children learn about nature at the beach and take part in exciting sports sessions on the nearby lawns.”

The report, by Ofsted inspector Ben Parsons, added: “Overall, staff are skilled teachers and some senior staff are highly effective.

“The passionate manager and deputy lead their staff team very well and create a highly positive atmosphere for staff wellbeing.

“They offer valuable support and training for staff’s professional development.

“However, more support and time are needed to fully embed training for newer and less experienced staff and strengthen their good practice further.”

“To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should … focus more clearly on the intended learning during planned activities to help children benefit fully.”

Mr Parsons carried out the inspection on Wednesday 3 November.