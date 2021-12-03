It’s 25 years to the day since Brighton & Hove Albion hit rock bottom

On a wet and nasty night on Tuesday 3 December 1996, the Seagulls lost 3-2 at home to Darlington at the Goldstone Ground.

Albion had flirted with the bottom five places all season and finally succumbed to being rock bottom of the Football League in 92nd place – 92 out of 92.

This was in the days when only one team was relegated from the league.

It was the first time that the club had hit rock bottom – and they did it in front of just 2,709 spectators.

Soon after, the club’s legendary former midfielder Jimmy Case was sacked as Brighton manager.

Albion stayed bottom for a further 144 days until they pulled off that greatest of escapes.

Fast forward 24 years and 364 days as last night the Seagulls dropped to ninth in the Premier League – and ninth out of 92 in the league – as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur went above them.

Albion take on Southampton at St Mary’s at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday 4 December) in the Premier League and fans will be hoping for more to cheer.