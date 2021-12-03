John Lydon has announced Public Image Ltd tour

John Lydon has announced that his Public Image Limited will be undertaking a 13-date UK tour for next June. This includes an appearance here in Brighton. They will be playing live at CHALK on Tuesday 14th June 2022. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

This tour comes off of the back of Lydon’s 54-date ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ spoken word tour which did not come to Brighton, but did three other Sussex towns. This tied in with his book ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’, which was written especially for the tour.

An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon has written two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating ‘Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising ‘Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored’.

