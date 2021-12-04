Late again Neal? Seagulls stun Saints with stoppage-time leveller

Southampton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion salvaged another precious point after Neal Maupay scored an 98th minute equaliser.

Armando Broja had put Southampton 1-0 in front on the half hour – and Maupay had already missed a couple of easy-looking chances in the second half.

Leandro Trossard went off injured late and in the time added on Maupay fired Albion level.