Brighton & Hove Albion drawn away at West Bromwich Albion in FA Cup Third Round
Brighton & Hove Albion will play away against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup 3rd Round in early January.
The clubs played each other in the 4th Round in 2019 the Seagulls won a replay 1-3 after a 0-0 at the Amex.
Two extra-time goals from Glenn Murray after a late equaliser from Florin Andone saw Brighton & Hove Albion eventually going on to the semi finals at Wembley.
