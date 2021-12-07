Old Shoreham Road resident starts petition to stop revival of cycle lane

An Old Shoreham Road resident has started a petition to ask for the route through Hove to be removed from the council’s cycling infrastructure plan.

Jeremy Horne said that more than 300 people had signed the petition on the Brighton and Hove City Council website in the first week alone.

Mr Horne said that Old Shoreham Road was still listed as a key cycling route in the consultation on the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

This was despite a vote by councillors earlier this year to remove the previous temporary cycle lane along the road after a previous consultation.

The petition posted on the council website said: “We the undersigned petition Brighton and Hove City Council to remove the Old Shoreham Road from the local cycling plan with immediate effect – and agree not to plan any cycling infrastructure along the route.

“The 16-month failure of the experimental, underused temporary cycle lane should be enough data for everyone to say that this doesn’t and will never work.

“Brighton and Hove City Council have recently completed a consultation on their Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, which includes priority cycle routes across the city – one of which is along the Old Shoreham Road.

“As everyone in the city will know, a temporary cycle lane was installed along the Old Shoreham Road in May 2020 between The Drive and Hangleton Road, as an experimental traffic order due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The cycle lane failed.

“The data from the consultation in early 2021 was damning and, thus, 15 months later, in August 2021, following an urgent meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, it was agreed that the temporary cycle lane would be removed.

“This work was completed just over a month later.

“To cite some of the consultation data

In a manual survey conducted in June 2021, the council saw a 23 per cent decrease in cycling – not just in comparison to before installation – but in comparison to a five-year-old figure from 2016 – yet they had the audacity to blame this on “poor weather conditions”

91 per cent of all consultation comments regarding the cycle lane were negative

The consultation cites that the cycle lane did not cause congestion yet provides no evidence to support this claim – indeed, despite several requests, the council have never supplied this evidence either

Conversely to the above, there is substantial video evidence of increased congestion and longer traffic queues during the period the cycle lane was in place – and videos of zero congestion post removal

…

“Indeed, following the removal, a group of local parents have set up a ‘bike train’ along the Old Shoreham Road to get the ‘thousands’ of children that used the cycle lane to school.

“A grand total of five children (maximum) have been counted on the opening runs – and additionally, the organisers only run the ‘train’ once a week due to lack of demand, thus proving (as we all knew), that children never used it in their droves (as many activists would have liked us to believe) and that there are better ways of setting up cycling infrastructure for those that do want it, rather than implementing permanent lane closures.

“Moreover, the behaviour of activists continues to damage our city, with many of them failing to accept the removal of the cycle lane or indeed its failure.

“This is ruining our city by exacerbating an already tense relationship (or ‘war’) between cyclists and motorists.

“People need to move on, accept that the experimental cycle lane was a failure and look at better options for active travel.”

This runs until Wednesday 6 April. To sign it, click here.