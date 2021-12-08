New covid case numbers up by a fifth in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen by a fifth in Brighton and Hove, according to figures published yesterday (Wednesday 8 December).

The figures were released on the day when the first case with the new omicron strain was recorded in Brighton and Hove.

The latest numbers suggest that in the seven days to last Friday (3 December) there were 1,875 new cases of covid-19 locally.

This is an increase of 20 per cent from the 1,564 cases recorded in the seven days to Friday 26 November.

The rate of new cases over the seven days rose from 536 to 643 for every 100,000 people in Brighton and Hove.

The rate puts the city in the 20 per cent of council districts with the highest level of new cases.

There were 19 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital yesterday (Tuesday 7 December) and none in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Five or fewer covid patients in the Royal Sussex were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

Nine deaths have been recorded in Brighton and Hove, with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, since the start of October.