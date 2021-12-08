Police bail Brighton and Hove Albion footballer for a further four weeks

Police have bailed Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Yves Bissouma for a further four weeks while they continue to investigate sexual assault claims.

Bissouma, 25, was filmed being led out of the Arch night club on Brighton seafront by officers from Sussex Police in the early hours of Wednesday 6 October.

The midfielder was arrested along with man in his forties and they were initially bailed until Wednesday 3 November.

The pair were then further bailed until Monday 6 December while claims made about them were investigated.

Today (Wednesday 8 December) Sussex Police said: “Both suspects have had their conditional bail extended – the man in his forties until (Tuesday) 4 January 2022 and the man in his twenties until (Wednesday) 5 January 2022.

“No further information is available at this time.”

In October, after the arrests, Sussex Police said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton in the early hours of Wednesday 6 October.

“A man in his forties and a man in his twenties, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on conditional bail until Wednesday 3 November while inquiries continue.

“The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.”

The football club said after Bissouma’s arrest: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”