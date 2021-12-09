Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur postponed

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water.

Albion’s next home match, scheduled for Sunday 12 December at the Amex, has been postponed because of a covid outbreak at Spurs.

The Premier League board ratified the decision earlier today (Thursday 9 December).

Speculation was been rife for a few days but the postponement was confirmed by the club earlier this evening.

The situation may suit Albion, with the club’s long list of injuries including defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

The fixture will be rearranged early next year.

Albion are still expected to take on Wolves at the Amex next Wednesday (15 December) at 7.30pm.

Any one lucky enough not to be self-isolating can attend, but will need a vaccine passport or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to the ground.

Albion said: “Brighton and Hove Albion’s home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League board meeting this afternoon.

“Tottenham asked for the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive covid-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

“This led to first team facilities at the club’s training centre being closed after consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency.

“The Premier League board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.

“The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with covid-19.”

Tottenham’s Europa League match at home to Rennes has also been called off as a result of the coronavirus outbreak at the London club.