Steve Hackett announces two Sussex concerts for new ‘Genesis revisited’ 2022 tour

Hot on the heels of his most successful solo tour ever, Steve Hackett announces his ‘Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour’ for 2022. The tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis album ‘Foxtrot’ which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock. The tour will be calling in at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and also the Brighton Centre. Tickets are available from 10am on Friday 10th December via myticket.co.uk.

Guitarist Steve Hackett joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the ‘Nursery Cryme’ album which enjoyed a greater commercial success in Europe than the UK. After extensive touring, the band were encouraged, by audience reactions, to further experiment with ever longer compositions and develop their ability to incorporate strong narratives. This, in turn, allowed frontman Peter Gabriel more opportunity to indulge in the theatrics which helped to raise the band’s profile.

“I think ‘Foxtrot’ was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time,” says Steve Hackett. “I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”

‘Foxtrot’ was critically acclaimed and became the first Genesis album to make the UK album charts. The first track, the sci-fi influenced ‘Watcher Of The Skies’ became a fan favourite and perennial live set opener while ‘Get ‘Em Out By Friday’ was a cutting slice of social comment about concrete tower blocks replacing aging slums, driven not by concern for communities but by the greed of developers.

Hackett was the lead writer of ‘Can-Utility And The Coastliners’, featuring some particularly strong musical ideas, and also contributed his classically-inspired solo piece ‘Horizons’. “The original version was a rough mix but there was something about it. A rough monitor mix can have things that something more considered won’t necessarily possess. I liked the sound of the rough mix, so we went with that.”

The album’s highlight was the 23-minute epic ‘Supper’s Ready’ which remains a concert favourite and featured on Hackett’s recent ‘Second’s Out’ tour. “’Supper’s Ready’ was a sojourn, an odyssey and something that goes down very, very well with audiences now.” Hackett adds. “As part of ‘Second’s Out’ I’ve been playing the whole of that again, it really has stood the test of time”.

“We were a young, struggling band at that time. By the time we were doing ‘Foxtrot’, the band was becoming more ambitious. ‘Foxtrot’ is a must for fans of the early Genesis work. Fifty years ago? It doesn’t feel like those ideas are fifty years old because it was-genre defining, rather than following trends. It still sounds current, now.”

The ‘Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour’ also promises more Genesis favourites and highlights from Hackett’s extensive solo catalogue.

Steve Hackett and his touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums) have recently completed the 31-date Genesis Revisited ‘Seconds Out +More’ UK tour plus additional European dates. Hackett’s most successful ever solo tour, this tour sold out most of the dates and received stunning reviews:

“What a fantastic performance and night’s entertainment” Brighton and Hove News

“raising the audience fever to near delirium… celebrating what has been an imperious performance… We’re a lucky bunch of fans to have Steve Hackett on this form.” Prog Magazine

“Hackett has certainly pulled together a world class ensemble of musicians befitting a guitarist of his stature… Breathtaking stuff”. MetalExpressRadio.com

“this is definitely your ‘go-to-gig’ of 2021” ***** MMH Radio

“When the sun sets on 2021… this show will be right at the top of the list” 10/10 Maximum Volume Music

“Pure class from start to finish” Yorkshire Times

Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights 2022 tour dates:

Friday 9 September Swansea Arena

Saturday 10 September Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sunday 11 September Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tuesday 13 September Aylesbury Waterside

Wednesday 14 September Torquay Princess Theatre

Friday 16 September Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday 17 September Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Sunday 18 September Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 20 September Hull City Hall

Thursday 22 September Gateshead Sage

Friday 23 September Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 24 September York Barbican

Monday 26 September Buxton Opera House

Tuesday 27 September Grimsby Auditorium

Wednesday 28 September Northampton Derngate

Friday 30 September Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 1 October Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 3 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 4 October Ipswich Regent Theatre

Wednesday 5 October Bath Forum

Friday 7 October Leicester De Montfort Hall

Saturday 8 October Liverpool Philharmonic

Sunday 9 October Brighton Brighton Centre

Tuesday 11 October Bournemouth Pavilion

Wednesday 12 October London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Tickets for Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights are on sale from 10am on Friday 10th December 2021 and can be purchased from myticket.co.uk

www.hackettsongs.com