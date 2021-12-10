12 husky puppies need rehoming



RSPCA Brighton is looking to rehouse enough husky puppies to pull Santa’s sleigh this Christmas.

A dozen 12-week-old puppies, all from the same household, need rehoming in a rural or semi-rural home – preferably with no small children.

The dogs are named after ski resorts – Echo, Sierra, Aspen, Whistler, Anton, Spirit, Meribel, Jackson, Vale, Alto and Taos and aged around 12 weeks.

RSPCA Brighton manager Jenny Eden said: “These pups all came to us from the same household. They will now need a rural or semi-rural location with their own garden and ideally no small children.

“We are looking for owners who have had either a husky or similar breed experience and are prepared for the amount of time needed to train and socialise them.

“They look cute but dogs are a big responsibility at any time of the year and we will ensure any new owner is fully committed to providing a loving home long term.”

If anyone is interested please fill out a perfect match form and email to info@rspcabrighton.org.uk

The RSPCA is also launching their winter campaign this month. Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “With our teams out on the frontline across England and Wales rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, we are often their only hope. We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help bring animals to safety.

“Christmas should be a time for togetherness and a time to be safe inside, loved and protected from the cold but for thousands of innocent animals this is sadly not the case.”

While the festive season may be a time to join together with family and friends, many animals will be waiting patiently to find their new family in an RSPCA rescue centre. Please Join the Christmas Rescue to make sure animals get the care they need this winter.