Violent crime and public order problems were cited by Sussex Police as the force objected to a new food outlet being granted a drinks licence in a busy Brighton street.

Police licensing officer Claire Abdulkader said that St James’s Street had a dedicated police presence because it was an area of concern.

She said that there were 1,670 recorded incidents, including 691 crimes, within a 160-metre radius over the past year.

Her comments to a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel were made at a hearing to decide whether to grant a premises licence to Malo, an Argentinian empanada outlet.

The top three types of crime were violence (228 crimes or 33 per cent), theft (206 crimes or 30 per cent) and public order (96 crimes or 14 per cent).

Ms Abdulkader said: “There are regular incidents occurring within the locality requiring police attention.

“It’s an area that attracts street drinking and drug-related offences and these incidents are spread throughout the day and into the early hours.”

The family who submitted the licence application already run a branch of Malo in Duke Street, Brighton, and a restaurant, the Baqueano steak house, in Western Road, Brighton.

They plan to open a second branch of Malo tomorrow (Thursday 25 July) in the shop formerly known as DescryUK at 90 St James’s Street.

Malo is run by a family of Argentinians and Italians – Jorge Pautasso, 56, Adriana Torrembo, 58, Mariel Pautasso, 29, and Borja Pautasso, 22.

They opened their Duke Street outlet in July 2021 and want to be allowed to sell alcohol at their new branch from noon to 9pm.

As well as Sussex Police, a neighbour submitted an objection – as did the council’s licensing team.

Before the licensing panel hearing today (Wednesday 24 July), the family said that they were willing to abide by similar licence conditions to those at their Duke Street premises.

Customers who wanted to drink alcohol would be served while seated at a table and food would be available at all times.

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said that St James’s Street was a problem area and that the issue was with “off-sales”.

Mrs Torrembo said: “We are concerned about the atmosphere. We like to offer a family atmosphere in each of our businesses. This is our first priority.”

Councillor Ivan Lyons asked why the family had applied for off-sales – or takeaway sales – in a proble area as part of their application.

Miss Pautasso said that Malo offered an Argentinian deli selection and the family wanted to be able to include wine from the country too.

She said that a restaurant-style licence, permitting alcohol to be served but only with food, would be acceptable because they already operated in that way.

Miss Pautasso also agreed to remove cocktails from the menu at the St James’s Street branch.

Councillor Lucy Helliwell asked about proposed conditions for drink sales with deliveries – and Miss Pautasso said that a minimum £10 order would be required, in line with the Duke Street outlet.

Both Mrs Torrembo and Miss Pautasso said that off-sales were not essential to the business.

The panel, which also included Councillor Alison Thomson, retired to make its decision.