A welcome investment of £10m in Hove seafront

Last week I was proud to talk at the council’s Policy and Resources Committee about the successful bid for the “Kingsway to the Sea” Levelling Up Fund bid.

An investment of more than £10 million in the West Hove seafront over the next three years will make a huge difference to our residents and visitors alike.

I can’t express in words how pleased I am about this project. It demonstrates that community activism, working together with councillors, council officers and a small amount of seed funding can result in levering in a huge amount of money from the government for a much-needed infrastructure project.

This week I went and had a look at the eastern seafront masterplan and talked with council officers about potential designs.

How great it would have been to have had a similar investment on the other side of our seafront too.

However, the plans look great and there are lots of positives including the boardwalk, which has already been delivered, and plans for a temporary pump track, sports facility and events space at Black Rock.

We talked about the possibility of delivering a transport link to the Black Rock site, perhaps via an electric bus or a mini railway.

Imagine if we could link Black Rock with the Palace Pier, we wouldn’t generate any more car traffic (with the exception of some disability vehicles) for any events taking place at the site.

Thursday 9 December was international anti-corruption day, which seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone in tackling corruption.

Every one of us has a role to play to prevent and counter corruption in order to promote resilience and integrity at all levels of society.

To achieve this, policies, systems and measures need to be in place for people to be able to speak up and say no to corruption.

In this country we are very fortunate in that we have the right legislation and guidance in the Nolan principles and protection for whistleblowers.

I was impressed by the recent reports about the Afghan evacuation by Raphael Marshall and the subsequent hearing by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Let’s hope that those responsible are held to account as a result and that such a situation will not be allowed to recur.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.