At least three Brighton and Hove Albion players test positive for covid

Posted On 13 Dec 2021 at 8:30 pm
At least three Brighton and Hove Albion players have tested positive for covid-19 as the club prepares to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex on Wednesday (15 December).

Albion boss Graham Potter said that there were “three or four” positive tests among his playing squad, adding: “We’ve got a combination of injuries and a bit of covid ourselves.

“We’ve got three or four, I would say, at the moment. And obviously that’s something we have to deal with, like everybody else.

“Now we’re just checking and making sure it’s at that number.”

Brighton’s match against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (Sunday 12 December) was postponed after a number of positive cases in the Spurs camp but the game with Wolves is not currently under threat.

“We have not spoken about that,” Potter said. “We are trying to monitor and make sure we are not playing games with guys who have covid.

“We have to keep monitoring and testing and make sure we can keep the number as low as possible.

“We have had tests today and we’ll make a decision as to whether we do another tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious and more than three or four.

“We’re all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around. We do all we can to make sure that is right.

“We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious.

“(Tottenham boss) Antonio Conte made a good point that you test one day and the next can be positive, so it’s about making sure guys are not going on to the pitch with positive covid that you don’t know yet.”

Potter also said that captain Lewis Dunk will be sidelined until the new year with a knee injury.

