Walk-in vaccination session ‘runs out of doses’

Posted On 13 Dec 2021 at 12:58 pm
Picture by Michael Taggart

One of only three walk-in vaccination sessions in Brighton and Hove this week had to turn scores of people away this morning after running out of doses, it’s been reported.

Prime minister Boris Johnson last night urged people to get vaccinated in readiness for a “tidal wave” of covid variant Omicron, which is far more infectious than previous variants.

Former city council leader Warren Morgan was one of those queueing for at Pfizer jab at Whitehawk Inn in Whitehawk Road this morning.

He began queuing ten minutes after it opened at 10.30am – but about 40 minutes later, he was told there were only 150 doses available, and he was too far back in the queue to get one.

The only other walk-in sessions this week are at St Peter’s Church in York Place, Brighton, from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Friday at at The Bevy in Hillside, Bevendean, from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

The Churchill Square centre suspended walk-ins last week in order to free up capacity for 140,000 extra appointments a week.

However, there are now no appointments available until next year – and the booking portal has been crashing because of large numbers wanting to book one.

This morning, the health service was making sure there was “further capacity” on the NHS website to book booster jabs.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said 110,000 people booked a booster before 9am on Monday.

But asked how the website would therefore cope with the much higher number of bookings needed, he said: “Across the programme we are increasing our capacity, be it making sure there is further capacity on the site to adapt to the increased demand, or indeed capacity on the ground.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Categories

