Albion rue missed chances as Wolves heap pressure on Potter

Posted On 15 Dec 2021 at 10:03 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

The Albion are going to suffer a long hard winter if this continues – uninspiring and at times lacking in urgency as the referee’s communication problems at first entertained then agitated and increasingly frustrated Amex. Albion haven’t won in eleven matches not since September and have now dropped to 13th in the Premier League.

Solly March and Tariq Lamptey had first half chances for Albion as so often passed it around brilliantly – Graham Potter stood and applauded the possession and intricate passing –  you have to think that sometimes the Albion boss thinks the Seagulls have won when they  don’t let the opposition have a kick, but in truth the opposition, most opponents, let Albion have the ball, as they soon realise the Seagulls just don’t have an end product.

Wolves Daniel Podence had a good effort blocked by Robert Sanchez then Nelson Semedo had a good shout for a penalty as Albion defender Dan Burn clattered into him. Referee Tony Harrington  waved away appeals and Stockley Park also said no, or maybe they said yes, as Harrington  couldn’t hear them.

Wolves took the lead in first half stoppage time as a corner deflected to Rueben Neves who chipped in a delightful ball for Romian Saiss to volley past Sanchez, in first half stoppage time.

But still in first half stoppage time Leandro Trossard swung a free kick into Wolves box where Enock Mwepu skewed an effort over from underneath the crossbar – Potter applauded the free kick.

Aaron Connolly played up front for Albion just in front of Trossard in the first half though few noticed.

Sanchez made two great saves early in the second half, one instinctive leg out, from Trincoa.

On 50 minutes it looked like the the cancelled Brighton Centre panto was on again, as referee Harrington lost all communication with Stockley Park eventually the delay was about 7 minutes.

Albion just seemed to have no strategy of how to get the ball to the front men – Sanchez saved from Podence again and then at the other end Jakub Moder fired in a free kick which Mwepu, this time a bit further out stuck out a boot and the ball went skyward rather than goalward.

Saiss then rifled an effort against the post with Sanchez beaten.

Albion had a few half chances and set pieces as the half want on and when Veltman slipped Adama Traore raced forward and fed Podence who saw his shot saved again by Sanchez.

Adam Lallana who replaced Mwepu looked lively when he came on but couldn’t inspire Albion the match ending without Jose Sa really getting his gloves soiled.

A throughly uninspiring and miserable night at the Amex for Albion with many fans discussing that may be their last visit to the stadium for some time for one reason or another. The attendance announced as just over thirty thousand, but likely to be less then 20,000.

Albion are scheduled to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League, but at the moment who knows.

 

