Brighton MP votes against covid passports

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas voted against covid passports last night, joining nearly 100 Conservative MPs in the no lobby of the House of Commons.

The measure, which will require people to either show they have had two covid jabs or a negative LFT test to access nightclubs and large venues, will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour, including Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Hove MP Peter Kyle was in Northern Ireland, but tweeted that had he been in Parliament, he would have supported the measure.

Other measures under the Government’s Plan B also cleared the Commons, including to drop the requirement to isolate and instead do daily Covid tests for those fully vaccinated people who are contacts of a positive covid case.

Following last night’s vote, she tweeted: “Vote on mandatory Covid passes won 369 to 126 but big Tory rebellion. Not v. comfortable sharing voting lobby with rebels, but my reasons for voting against mandatory passes are clear: they undermine trust & risk entrenching opposition. Vax should be done with community not to it.”

I desperately want to see more people vaccinated but to do that, we need to build trust Covid passes or mandatory vaccination risks undermining that & entrenching opposition It must be clear that vaccination is being done for the community, not to it. It’s for the common good pic.twitter.com/OJxgtK7p6W — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 14, 2021

MPs also approved mandatory vaccinations for NHS and social care staff by April 2022 and the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces in England – including museums and galleries.

Some 369 MPs backed the move to introduce Covid passes – which have also been known as vaccine passports – in large venues, giving a majority of 243.

But the division list showed 96 Conservative MPs voted against.

Two Tory MPs also acted as tellers for the noes.

Eight Labour MPs, 10 Liberal Democrats, six DUP, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Independent MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Rob Roberts also opposed the regulations, according to the list.

The measures will mean people will have to prove that they are either fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative coronavirus test before they can go to nightclubs and large venues.

Under the regulations, venues could be fined up to £10,000 for failing to check passes, while the faking of a pass could also attract the same penalty.