Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

The Seagulls find themselves a goal down at the break after Romain Saiss volleyed home in stoppage time after a brilliantly executed chip from Rueben Neves.

Albion had earlier chances through Solly March and Tariq Lamptey.

But the miss of the season so far goes to Enock Mwepu who, from inside the six-yard box and with the Wolves keeper Jose Sa already committed, skewed the ball over the bar, almost defying the laws of physics.

A less than perfect back pass from stand-in skipper Dan Burn almost gifted Daniel Podence with a goal midway through the half, but his first touch was too much, giving Robert Sanchez time to position himself and stave off the danger.