The bin strike’s over but the rubbish keeps piling up

Posted On 16 Dec 2021 at 12:01 am
The bin strike might be over but the rubbish has been piling up at a block of flats in Hove over the past four weeks after a run of missed collections.

People at Devonshire Court, in The Drive, Hove, spelt out their frustration, having previously endured a month without collections when Cityclean workers went on strike just a few months back.

Residents had hoped that, after Brighton and Hove City Council and the GMB union settled their dispute, their bins would no longer be overflowing.

But despite regular reminders, the rubbish has since started piling up again.

In October, residents dumped rubbish bags in the foyer of Hove Town Hall, addressed to their Goldsmid ward councillors.

Devonshire Court resident Ivor Southwood said that he was frustrated by the repeated excuse that the wrong-sized vehicle was heading to the area.

He said: “I already had to remind them once recently and now they’ve missed at least the last two Thursdays.

“(I’m) not sure exactly when the last collection was as ever since the strike they’ve turned up on various unscheduled days, sometimes only when prompted by emails. I’d say it’s been about three weeks so far this time.

“The result is some of the local population (those living in houses, usually homeowners) are getting a service, but others (in flats, often renting) are not.”

After three weeks of waiting, Mr Southwood said that a crew emptied the bins on Tuesday afternoon (14 December) which he attributed to inquires by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Again, the problem was blamed on the lack of the “right-sized” vehicle.

Labour councillor John Allcock, who represents Goldsmid ward, plans to ask a formal question at the first full council meeting in the new year if there is no resolution before then.

He said: “I, along with other ward councillors, have been representing residents’ concerns to Cityclean and asked them to resolve this situation that is becoming increasingly unacceptable. I’ve got over 40 emails in my files on this matter.”

The council said: “We would like to apologise to the residents of Devonshire Court for the rubbish collections we have missed.

“We are looking at how we might restructure our operations in the area around Devonshire Court to try to improve things.”

