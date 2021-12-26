Seagulls buzzing – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Brentford 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Brentford 0

Albion are finally back to winning ways as they overcame Brentford at the Amex and a first win since September 19.

In fact the Seagulls hadn’t won a match for the entire duration of Danny Welbeck’s absence through injury which had lasted almost 12 weeks.

Brentford looked brighter than Albion at the start Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo both having good chances, the latter seeing his goal bound effort hooked clear by Dan Burn.

Albion keeper Robert Sanchez who was deep in conversation with Ben Roberts during the pre match warm up, was quick with his distribution – from a quick goal kick captiain for the night Adam Lallana and Neal Maupay combined well, only for Enock Mwepu to fire his shot wide.

Albion took the lead through Mwepu’s industry, his angled pass found Leondro Trossard who’s deft chip sent the ball over Fernandez and bouncing into the net.

Now Albion were fired up Mwepu really growing into the game another fine pass saw Alexis Mac Allister fire narrowly over – it was time for his defensively partner Jakub Moder to step up, he found who unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner to double Albion’s lead against his former club.

Intriguingly Welbeck replaced the seemingly fit and agile Trossard at the start of the second half , hopefully not a late late positive PCR for the Belgian.

Albion with Marc Cucurella and Lamptey providing an additional attacking source down the flanks were causing Brentford no end of problems. Bees captain, Pontus Jansen was berating his colleagues with increased frequency.

Just past the hour mark Sanchez made the save of the season so far or possibly the year so far – as Shandon Baptiste shot so Burn attempted to close the shot down, the Albion keeper must have been unsighted, and seemingly going the other managed to divert the ball over with his left hand.

Brentford sensed an opening- Mads Sorenson hurled in a long throw which caused in the Albion penalty area, Adam Webster and Burn both unable to clear their lines, as Ethan Pinnock tried to plant a header over Sanchez, Cucurella somehow managed to clear with a header right under the crossbar.

Albion were able to control the game even more effectively once Pascal Gross and Steve Alzate replaced Lallana and Mac Allister, Gross becoming captain.

Moder combined well with Alzate who saw his shot pushed away by Fernandez.

Albion won comfortably in the end, their first Boxing Day home victory in 16 years.

The Seagulls who take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday are now back to ninth in the Premier League.

The attendance at the Amex remains a mystery but the crowd looked sparse, but at 8pm on Sunday Boxing day night, with no public transport available, no one will he surprised.