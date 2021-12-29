BREAKING NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion’s first goal at Stamford Bridge since 1910 secures Seagulls a point

Posted On 29 Dec 2021 at 9:29 pm
Chelsea 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Danny Welbeck scored a late late equaliser against Chelsea, ensuring Albion got a second successive point at Stamford Bridge and the Seagulls first goal at the stadium since September 1910 and that famous Charity Shield win against Aston Villa.

Chelsea took the lead in controversial circumstances as Romelu Lukaku and Neal Maupay tussled in the penalty area, Lukaku heading hone Mason Mount’s corner.

Tariq Lamptey had a chance just before this after cutting in from the right but slicing his shot wide.

Albion had a host of chances for the remainder of the first half with Adam Lallana forcing a great save from Eduardo Mendy as did Alexis Mac Allister – Yves Bissouma also had a good effort just off target, as Albion dominated their hosts.

Albion continues to dominate early in the second half, Jakub Moder sticking out a leg from a Solly March, and seeing his flick fly just over the bar

Lallana had a chance as Jorghino made a mistake but Albion’s former England man hoisted his shot wide – the Seagulls had penned Chelsea back in their own half , Mendy making another great save as Mac Allister raced trough and unleashed a fierce drive.

Bissouma then fired in a super strike which saw Mendy excellently push the ball over.

The Seagulls were desperately trying to keep the momentum going but Chelsea were still looking to get a second and put the game to bed – Callum Hudsom – Odoi breaking clear of Dan Burn but hesitating before tying to find Mason Mount and allowing Albion to clear.

It was end to end as Moder threaded a super ball though to Maupay who fizzed an effort jusr wide with Mendy beaten.

But it was Albion’s fizz that was starting to run out , Chelsea started to increase possession, Christian Pulisic running at Joel Veltman, who tangled in the area but not penalty was given. Danny Welbeck replaced Moder for his second successive appearance from the bench after injury.

Chelsea were now  back in the ascendency as Lukaku and then Mount went close for Chelsea.

As the clock ticked on into stoppage time Albion piled men forward for the fourth time this the Seagulls secured a late late equaliser as Cucurella lofted a cross into the area which Welbeck jumped highest to nod home.

The Albion’s first goal at Stamford Bridge in over 111 years takes the Seagulls back to 10th in the Premier League. Although Charlie Webb’s effort won the Charity Shield around four years before the start of World War 1.

They travel to Everton on Sunday 2nd January (2022)

