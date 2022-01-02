Portslade attack suspect remains in custody as hospital discharges victim

The man suspected of spraying a woman with a “noxious substance” in Portslade yesterday (Saturday 1 January) remains in police custody for interview and further inquiries.

Sussex Police said that two women were treated after the attack but appear to be suffering no lasting ill-effects.

The force said this afternoon (Sunday 2 January): “A woman was sprayed with a noxious substance at an address in Brasslands Drive, Portslade, at 10.53am on Saturday (1 January) and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“She was discharged later the same day and is understood to be suffering no lasting ill-effects.

“Another woman who was present at the incident was also treated for the effects of the substance but was also discharged on the same day.

“A 33-year-old man, from Bognor, who was arrested on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of offensive weapons, is still in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“The exact nature of the substance has not yet been confirmed but it appears to have been made of material that does not contain acid.

“Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time and the man and woman are known to each other.

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 742 of 01/01.

“An address in Flint Close, Portslade, was visited by officers during the search for the suspect, but he was not found there.”