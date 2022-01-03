BREAKING NEWS

Charity chiefs urge fundraisers from Brighton and Hove to ‘walk all over cancer’

Posted On 03 Jan 2022 at 4:05 pm
People in the Brighton and Hove are being challenged to kickstart the new year by taking steps to support Cancer Research UK.

The charity is urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

It is one of a number of charities to have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with fundraising affected by social distancing, lockdowns and other restrictions.

By raising vital funds, people could help to further lifesaving research while burning off any excess Christmas calories.

The charity said: “As well as increasing fitness and helping towards a healthy body weight, taking part could take a little weight off the mind too.

“Regular walking is a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.”

Lynn Daly, from Cancer Research UK, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“That’s why we’re urging people to play their part by making ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their new year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2022 has a more positive outlook. You can give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for – all in aid of a good cause.

“There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps, especially if you’re struggling to hit your daily step count when working from home.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the spring, could help people steel their resolve.

“Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.”

Cancer Research UK said: “Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

“That’s quite a challenge for some but adopting small changes that you can stick to can really add up – whether it’s doing conference calls on the go, exploring local beauty spots or treating the dog to a month of extra-long walks.

Cancer Research UK is encouraging people to Walk All Over Cancer in the spring, getting fitter while raising vital funds – Picture by Danny Fitzpatrick

“Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day is a great way to create a sense of achievement and it’s easy to do with smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers available to help.

“Walk All Over Cancer participants can connect their online giving page with FitBit to automatically publish their step count and share their progress with their supporters throughout the month.”

Lynn Daly added: “Cancer Research UK has been hit hard by covid-19 but we will never stop striving to create better treatments.

“With around 52,100 people diagnosed every year in the south east, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been.

“We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person.

“This past year proves, more than any other, the value of research and what can be achieved together.

“Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.”

Cancer Research UK was able to spend over £27 million in the South East alone last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research. The charity’s ambition is to see three in four people survive their cancer by 2034.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack and t-shirt, visit cruk.org/walkallover.

