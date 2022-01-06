BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion finally part company with Locadia

Posted On 06 Jan 2022 at 8:09 am
Jurgen Locadia has joined German Bundesliga side VFL Bochum 1848 in a permanent move, on undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance.

The striker who signed for £14 million four years ago this month didn’t make the impact on the pitch that the club or fans expected.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “Jurgen is keen to play and Bochum provides him that opportunity and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga where he has previously enjoyed success with Hoffenheim. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Locadia joined Albion in January 2018, signing from PSV Eindhoven, where he began his professional career.

He arrived with impressive stats of 62 goals and 39 assists from 176 games across all competitions.

He helped PSV win the Eredivisie and the Dutch Super Cup in 2015 and 2016 to complete an impressive domestic honours haul and earn him a call up to the national team.

During a four-year spell with Albion, Locadia found opportunities limited, but did make a total of 46 appearances, scoring six times.

His most memorable goal came at Millwall in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

He also spent time on loan, enjoying a successful stint with Hoffenheim, where he scored four times in 12 appearances, and a year in America with FC Cincinnati which ended last summer.

In other transfer news, Seagulls defender Leo Ostigard has been recalled from his loan spell with Stoke City and heads off to join Genoa in Serie A on loan until the end of the season.

  1. Martin Burtenshaw 6 January 2022 at 12.09pm Reply

    Not sure how we can say he hasn’t made an impact really having played just 46 games over four years. Guy needed a run out more often hardly had time to settle in.
    Never mind.

