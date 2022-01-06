BREAKING NEWS

Developer tries again to convert troubled pub into flats

The Montpelier Inn


A developer is having a second stab at turning a troubled pub into flats after being told it needed to advertise it for two years before being given permission.

Hala Management applied last June to turn the Montpelier Inn into five flats following its closure in the wake of a mass brawl and stabbing.

But even though neighbours supported the plans, Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning department said it was an unacceptable loss of a community venue.

Now, Hala has lodged revised plans which include a commercial unit on the ground floor – but continue to argue that the Montpelier Place pub was far from a community asset.

Its planning application, written by Lewis & Co planning consultants, says: “Following on from the pub’s closure, the site was placed on the open market, and was purchased by the applicant in April 2021.

“A local property agent has subsequently confirmed that there is no demand (in the vicinity of the application site) for commercial units of the size of the existing Montpelier Inn, but that a smaller commercial unit has the potential to attract interest from future occupiers.

“Given the pub’s history of social problems, and the fact that there are a large number of other pubs within easy walking distance, it is considered that the permanent closure of the pub (and its replacement with a smaller commercial unit and residential units) is the most appropriate use for the site.

“This will result in significant improvement to the amenities of local residents, and additional public benefit in the form of much needed additional housing and lettable commercial floorspace.

“Given the pub’s use as a sports bar, it is clear that the pub was not a community pub (and there are other pubs nearby that perform such a function) and so the loss of the pub will not result in the loss of a community facility that prevents the local community from carrying out its day to day needs.”

The two previous applications – one for a change of use, and one for listed buildings consent – were refused in October.

According to an officer’s report, the council’s planning policy team objected to the plans, saying: “The site/premises must be appropriately and prominently marketed for a period of at least 24 months at an independently verified fair price for ongoing use as a public house, with both freehold and leasehold options available without a ‘tie’.

“This avoids the unnecessary loss of pubs due to short term fluctuations in demand, particularly given the difficulty in re-providing pubs in established residential areas. This has not occurred and the proposed development cannot therefore be supported.”

The Montpelier Inn was ordered to shut for three months after a man was stabbed there on 4 November 2020, leaving him in hospital for several weeks.

Sussex Police asked the council to revoke its licence, and a panel subsequently heard the pub had a sideline in hard drugs.

Within weeks, the Grade II listed pub was put up for sale for £900,000 by its owners Stonegate, to the relief of neighbours.

It was sold in April this year to Hala Management Ltd, owned by property developer Essam Barakat.

