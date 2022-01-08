Brighton & Hove Albion beat West Brom in FA Cup

West Bromwich Albion 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 (AET)

The Seagulls beat West Bromwich Albion in extra time at the Hawthorns after a fairly dull first half in which Danny Welbeck had the best chance to score.

The Baggies took the lead through Callum Robinson a few minutes into the second half.

Not long after, Marc Cucurella replaced Seagulls debutant Odel Offiah.

The Seagulls found more attacking options and also introduced Leandro Trossard for Welbeck.

The turning point came after West Brom full back Cedric Kipre received two quick yellow cards and was dismissed.

Brighton soon introduced young striker Evan Ferguson for Joel Veltman as the hosts attacking potential diminished.

On 81 minutes Ferguson assisted Jakub Moder who scored the Seagulls equaliser.

Albion won the match after Moder then provided a pass for Neal Maupay to side-foot home on 98 minutes.

The Seagulls go into the fourth round draw at 4.50pm tomorrow (Sunday 9 January) and on Friday (14 January) at 8pm they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Amex.