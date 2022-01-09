BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus rate reaches new high in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 09 Jan 2022 at 1:14 am
The rate of new coronavirus cases has reached a new weekly high in Brighton and Hove, according to new figures.

Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill said: “In Brighton and Hove our case rates are now the highest they’ve been.”

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - latest news

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “In the seven days up to Sunday 2 January (based on data published on Friday 7 January) we had 4,585 confirmed new cases of covid-19 in Brighton and Hove.

“This is up 4 per cent on the previous seven days (and) equivalent to a weekly rate of 1,571.6 per 100,000 residents.”

This was higher than the south east average which was 1,523.5 for every 100,000 people but lower than the rate for England, which was 1,786.8 per 100,000.

The most recent figures – for the seven days to Monday 3 January – recorded a slightly higher rate for Brighton and Hove.

There were 4,604 cases – up from 4,327 in the previous seven days. This was equivalent to a rate of 1,578.1 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 people – up from 1,483.2,.

Mr Hill said: ““Demand for lateral flow tests is high and symptom-free testing remains crucial to make sure we’re not spreading covid.

“I know many people have struggled to get lateral flow tests over the last few weeks or have used up supplies at home.

“Please make an effort to pick up more test kits – and if you know someone else is finding it difficult to get hold of some, please help them out.

“New stock is made available on the national website throughout the day so keep trying – and tests remain easily available from the Jubilee Library every day and from Hove Town Hall on Monday to Friday.

“You should be testing whenever you are meeting others or going to places that are likely to have high numbers of people or poor ventilation.

“Alongside testing we need to be doing all we can to reduce the risk to ourselves and to the most vulnerable around us.

“Please continue wearing masks, keep contacts down, ensure good ventilation and maintain good hygiene.

“And if you haven’t booked your first, second or booster vaccine, appointments are now easily available in the city every day.”

