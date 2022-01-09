Greenwashing, fake facts and meaningless marketing speak are holding back our city, says Independent councillor

Since my election in May 2019 as Brighton and Hove’s only elected independent councillor, I’ve witnessed first-hand how continued and consistent poor decisions by councillors and officials are holding back our city.

Most recently, Christmas Day showed once again how out of touch Brighton and Hove City Council is with the people who live and work here.

Despite the forecast of a mild day and calm seas, rather than providing lifeguards and organising a drinks cart, the council decided to close beaches and advise people not to go in the sea.

The hundreds of joyful people who turned up for a dip – and to watch – voted with their feet.

Meanwhile, locals working on the pier were horrified to see dodgems, bumper cars and other rides arrive just yards from their doorstep in the form of a rival funfair. And people living nearby had to don earmuffs.

I was left scratching my head not only at this, but why the council would sanction the arrival of a big wheel when it should be doing everything possible to encourage use of the i360 (a big stick of debt effectively owned by us, the people).

These were just two really bad decisions made by council officers and supported by councillors, both groups largely lacking any meaningful commercial experience.

And so, I thought I’d jot down my wish list for the council in 2022 and offer what I hope are constructive suggestions to help Brighton and Hove City Council get out of the Big Hole it’s in.

Enough of the meaningless marketing speak

A fairer city. A sustainable city. A city of sanctuary. A liveable city. A car-free city. Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. Pocket Parks. All emotive phrases trotted out time and again. Please, enough of the policy by slogan. Focus on the basics. We know that only 29.7 per cent of the rubbish that is collected as recycling is actually recycled.

Greenwashing and fake facts

These do no good to anyone. It’s unhelpful and duplicitous to massage and promote fake figures.

The council claims that it is only responsible for 2.5 per cent of carbon emissions in the city. This is misleading because it fails to include the many schemes that it awards to contractors and the carbon from the traffic congestion it causes.

Brighton and Hove Buses stopped calling its new buses “electric” and “zero emissions” when warned by the Department for Transport. But the council still deceptively calls them “electric” and “zero emissions”.

For clarification, these diesel hybrid buses, like the hybrid cars banned from 2035, charge a battery from fossil fuel in order to travel a short distance without poisoning the air.

However, they have higher carbon emissions than buses without this “zero emissions” feature.

Constant mistakes

BHCC seems to go from one self-made disaster to another.

From the home to school transport scandal to RISE’s loss of its domestic violence service contract, from the bike lanes to the bin strike and the parking permit debacle. From the narrowing of North Street to the looming disaster of Valley Gardens Phase 3 soon to follow.

Put simply, the time, money and energy taken to defend and/or fix these avoidable problems would be better spent on planning and proper consultation in the first place.

Messages to my fellow councillors

To the Greens: Plan. Plan. Plan. Test. Test. Test. Before you do any more fiddling with any of the city’s infrastructure. It’s bewildering how Green councillors continue to pursue “grand designs” and “vanity projects”. Your projects have a financial budget, so why don’t they have a carbon budget?

And please stop saying you care about our climate emergency when you haven’t asked why the city has missed its transport emissions targets for the past 15 years.

To Labour councillors: We haven’t forgotten that Labour was in charge of our city from 2015 to 2020. We know that you support the Greens on most issues.

To Conservative councillors: I appreciate your attempts to focus on local issues though of course we know that this strategy is partly to deflect from the various scandals in Westminster and the government’s funding cuts to local councils. Also, we haven’t forgotten that councillors from your party voted for the i360 too. You can’t completely blame the Greens.

Message to the three MPs for our city: I appreciate that you represent the city on the national and international stages. But we need your help tackling a myriad of problems in our city from AirBnBs to creating quality jobs. Where are you and what are you doing to help our city improve and grow? And are you really powerless to rein in some of the bad ideas of your councillor colleagues? Might you consider spending more time in 2022 looking inwards at our city which needs your help rather than globally?

May 2023

The political parties have already started planning for the next local elections in May 2023.

However, I am now more convinced than ever that the only way to serve the genuine needs of this city and its people is to elect more independent councillors: people with no agenda other than to do the right thing for their neighbours and the city on a case-by-case basis.

If you’re interested, then please feel free to contact me at bridget@bridgetbythesea.com and I’ll be happy to brief you on what the role entails and how to navigate the electoral process.

Now, more than ever, our city needs calm and experienced hands at the helm.

It might be less of a stretch than you think. It really is possible for an independent with a record of doing good in their community to get elected – after all, I did!

Bridget Fishleigh is the only councillor to have been elected as an independent in Brighton and Hove. She represents Rottingdean Coastal ward and has never been a member of a political party.