Brighton MP says Revenge clubbers hit hard by omicron

Six in ten Revenge clubbers have come down with the omicron variant of covid, Brighton Kemptown’s MP told Parliament today.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle was asking ministers to guarantee support for nightclubs and other businesses struggling due to Ccvid restrictions.

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton Kemptown) said: “My nightclub in Brighton, Revenge – not mine personally, but I do like to frequent it – the problem is 60% of its patronage has gone down with the latest variant.

“It is really struggling but it has been told it is not eligible for the latest round of grants because it has received previous grants and the recovery grant.

“This is a real problem for our night-time economy and for many businesses. Can the minister confirm to me that any night-time economy or hospitality sector is eligible for the latest round of grants that the minister has released?”

Business minister Paul Scully said nightclubs are eligible for the £100 million discretionary grants via councils.