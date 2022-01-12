BREAKING NEWS

Greens pick candidates to stand in place of two outgoing councillors

12 January 2022
The Greens have picked two candidates to stand in Regency ward in the local elections for Brighton and Hove City Council next year.

Kahina Bouhassane and Tom Pashby

Kahina Bouhassane and Tom Pashby have been chosen to contest the ward which is currently represented by fellow Greens Alex Phillips and Tom Druitt.

The couple, who have represented the seat since 2015, said today (Wednesday 12 January) that they would stand down at the next local elections in May 2023.

Ms Bouhassane, 23, is the deputy chair of the Brighton and Hove Green Party and stood as the party’s candidate in the election for Sussex police and crime commissioner.

She grew up locally and went to BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove and Sussex VI Form College) before going to university.

The party said that she had “experience in the cultural sector, climate and equality charities and special educational needs education”.

The Greens said that Tom Pashby grew up in Hertfordshire, moved to Brighton in 2019, was non-binary, worked as a writer in the sustainability sector and was studying for a masters degree at Sussex University.

Ms Bouhassane said: “I am thrilled to have been selected as the candidate for Regency by the Green Party.

“I am keen to represent the people of Regency and will work tirelessly to help support a better quality of life for residents by prioritising the climate and equality.

“I am committed to advocating for the needs of residents, listening to your priorities and using this dialogue to help inform discussions as to how this city is run.

“As someone who was lucky enough to grow up in this incredible city, I have always been proud to call it home and I will work to ensure it remains a beautiful, sustainable and culturally rich place to live.”

Tom Pashby said: “I’m pleased to have been selected as one of the Green Party’s candidates for Regency for the 2023 local elections.

“I love Brighton and Hove and our vibrant communities and will do all I can to support residents and local organisations.

“I’m particularly keen to work with local people on housing issues and making walking and cycling more accessible and enjoyable.”

  1. ChrisC 12 January 2022 at 1.27pm Reply

    There might not even be a Regency ward come the next local elections.

    The Local Government Booundary Commission hasn’t finished it’s review yet.

  2. Austin 12 January 2022 at 1.40pm Reply

    To be replaced by candidates: Tom Pashby and Kahina Bouhassane. Tom, the lovely chap who hounded Kathleen Stock out of her job.

    • Jojo Goldsmith 12 January 2022 at 1.45pm Reply

      Indeed Tom should be ashamed of himself. What have we done to deserve this is Regency ward! Glad Tom and Alex are off, recent news perfectly illustrates that they are councillors who look after themselves and not the ward. Let’s hope Labour put up someone decent

    • Chaz. 12 January 2022 at 2.14pm Reply

      Pashby was standing for the Greens in South West Herts only in 2019.
      Ah but studying for an MA in Brighton calls, so here he comes.
      Got to ask why the Greens have nobody locally they could choose.
      Or was he imposed on them?
      Typical Greenies.

      • Tania 12 January 2022 at 2.43pm Reply

        The Greens and the LP just don’t do diversity do they? Only the Conservatives have a BAME candidate.

  3. Chaz. 12 January 2022 at 2.11pm Reply

    What a dreadful couple of frauds those 2 Greenies were.
    An ideal opportunity to show the Greens just what they are really thought of and for anyone from any party to be elected instead of them.
    Come on Regency, speak loud and clear.

  4. Gareth Hall 12 January 2022 at 3.18pm Reply

    It’s great to see young people prepared to stand up for democracy .for too long councils have been dominated by retired or middle aged people
    Brighton and hove is a young city and deserves young representation

    • Greens out 12 January 2022 at 3.28pm Reply

      Unfortunately, petulant idiots like Amy Healy have shown that young councillors aren’t really any good

