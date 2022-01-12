Greens pick candidates to stand in place of two outgoing councillors

The Greens have picked two candidates to stand in Regency ward in the local elections for Brighton and Hove City Council next year.

Kahina Bouhassane and Tom Pashby have been chosen to contest the ward which is currently represented by fellow Greens Alex Phillips and Tom Druitt.

The couple, who have represented the seat since 2015, said today (Wednesday 12 January) that they would stand down at the next local elections in May 2023.

Ms Bouhassane, 23, is the deputy chair of the Brighton and Hove Green Party and stood as the party’s candidate in the election for Sussex police and crime commissioner.

She grew up locally and went to BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove and Sussex VI Form College) before going to university.

The party said that she had “experience in the cultural sector, climate and equality charities and special educational needs education”.

The Greens said that Tom Pashby grew up in Hertfordshire, moved to Brighton in 2019, was non-binary, worked as a writer in the sustainability sector and was studying for a masters degree at Sussex University.

Ms Bouhassane said: “I am thrilled to have been selected as the candidate for Regency by the Green Party.

“I am keen to represent the people of Regency and will work tirelessly to help support a better quality of life for residents by prioritising the climate and equality.

“I am committed to advocating for the needs of residents, listening to your priorities and using this dialogue to help inform discussions as to how this city is run.

“As someone who was lucky enough to grow up in this incredible city, I have always been proud to call it home and I will work to ensure it remains a beautiful, sustainable and culturally rich place to live.”

Tom Pashby said: “I’m pleased to have been selected as one of the Green Party’s candidates for Regency for the 2023 local elections.

“I love Brighton and Hove and our vibrant communities and will do all I can to support residents and local organisations.

“I’m particularly keen to work with local people on housing issues and making walking and cycling more accessible and enjoyable.”