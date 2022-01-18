Brighton man threatened bus driver with axe

A Brighton man was arrested after threatening a bus driver with an axe this morning (Tuesday 18 January), Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Officers on patrol in Brighton as part of Operation Safety – Sussex Police’s response to tackling knife crime and serious violence – have arrested a man who threatened a bus driver with an axe.

“At around 10.10am, police received reports of a man boarding a bus in Arundel Road armed with a large axe.

“When asked to get off by the driver, he became aggressive and threatening, before making his way west along Eastern Road.

“He was confronted by officers with tasers who were driving past on Eastern Road and was safely detained after being challenged.

“The man – a 41-year-old from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

Sergeant Barrett, from Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This appears to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public and I commend the officers who made the arrest for their quick thinking and bravery.

“Through Operation Safety we have officers dedicated to tackling knife crime and serious violence in a number of ways, from proactive patrols and days of action to educational outreach in schools and among local communities to address potential issues as early as possible.

“We also work with Border Force to stop knives being imported into the country, ensure local businesses are aware of Challenge 25 policies and work to target prolific offenders.”