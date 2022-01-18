Hove and Rottingdean affected by Royal Mail delays

The Royal Mail said that postal delays were affecting the level of service in Hove and Rottingdean.

In an update yesterday (Monday 17 January) the Royal Mail said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today.

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as covid-related self- isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing or other local factors.

“In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

“We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

“We will regularly update customers on the offices most impacted.

“As for today’s deliveries, most of the UK (is) operating as normal.

“However, several areas are experiencing delays to their postal service.”

The Royal Mail said that worst-affected offices were those served by the Hove distribution office (BN3 and BN52) and Rottingdean distribution office (BN2 and BN51).