More fog on the way tonight, Met Office warns



More fog is on the way overnight, the Met Office has warned.

After yesterday’s yellow be aware warning covering most of England, today’s warning covers just parts of the south coast – including Brighton and Hove.

It says: “Fog has been persistent in places through Tuesday and is expected to thicken up here during Tuesday evening as well as form in other areas. The fog will likely be dense with visibility of less than 100 m at times.

“The fog will persist for many overnight before clearing from the northwest early Wednesday morning.”