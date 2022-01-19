Brighton and Hove Albion sell goalkeeper to Ipswich Town

Brighton and Hove Albion have sold goalkeeper Christian Walton to Ipswich Town for a small undisclosed fee.

Albion said: “Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

“The 26-year-old moved to the Tractor Boys on loan at the beginning of the season but has now signed a contract with Kieran McKenna’s side until June 2024.”

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: “Christian has been a pleasure to work with during my time at the club but this move gives him the opportunity to settle down and make a home for himself at a good club. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Walton made his debut for Albion as an 18-year-old during the 2014-15 campaign in the League Cup against Tottenham.

He followed up his League Cup appearance by making his league debut in a 1-0 win over Wigan.

Walton made six first-team appearances for the club.

Albion signed another goalkeeper, Kjell Scherpen, from the Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam last July.

The club also have Jason Steele and Tom McGill as understudies for first-choice keeper Robert Sanchez who made his international debut for Spain last year.