Hove man charged as police investigate car thefts

A man from Hove has been charged by police investigating a number of car thefts.

Robert Thompson, 35, of Church Road, Hove, has appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and remanded on bail to appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court next month.

Thompson has been charged with receiving stolen goods and using false number plates.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 29 January): “Police have charged a suspect in connection with vehicle thefts and false registration plates in Sussex.

“Robert Thompson, of Church Road, Hove, was arrested by officers from the Brighton Neighbourhood Resolution Team in Montpelier Road, Brighton, on Thursday 6 January.

“The 35-year-old was initially released under investigation, then was subsequently further arrested and charged on Thursday 13 January with fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark and with receiving stolen goods.

“The charge for receiving stolen goods relates to three vehicle which were stolen between August 2020 and January 2021 and is part of an ongoing investigation into vehicle crime by the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

“Thompson appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 January and was remanded on conditional bail to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 14 February.”