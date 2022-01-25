Brighton woman in the dock with Piers Corbyn over lockdown protests

A Brighton woman is due to stand in the dock alongside Piers Corbyn and another defendant in May charged with breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Louise Creffield, 35, Corbyn, 74, and Vincent Dunmall, 55, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with five counts of holding a gathering and five counts of participating in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time.

The charges relate to five separate incidents in Trafalgar Square or within the City of Westminster between August 29 and December 31 2020.

The trio are charged with four counts of holding a gathering and four counts of participating in a gathering that breached restrictions on four occasions between August 29 and November 28 2020.

All three defendants’ lawyers argued that prosecutors made several failings during the evidence disclosure process.

They included failing to hand the defence teams video footage in a format that allowed them time to review it effectively before trial, the court heard.

Richard Parry, defending Corbyn, told the court it was “simply impossible” for proceedings to go ahead in the next few days.

Asked by District Judge Timothy Godfrey if any other evidence could be heard this week, prosecutor Flora Page agreed with the defence, saying: “Realistically I do not see how this trial can go ahead under these circumstances.”

District Judge Godfrey adjourned the trial until May 17.