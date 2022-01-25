BREAKING NEWS

Soul II Soul begin rescheduled ‘Club Classics’ tour

Soul II Soul are heading to Brighton

The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated British band Soul II Soul are finally back out touring the UK, as they pay tribute to their legendary debut album ‘Club Classics Vol. One’. It follows from the phenomenal success of their tour of the album in 2018 with sold out shows across the country.

The Brighton concert was originally scheduled to have taken place at The Dome on Saturday 14th November 2020 and then was rescheduled to Friday 19th February 2021. Due to the Covid situation, it was moved again and the new Brighton concert date will be Friday 18th February 2022. There are currently limited tickets still available, so if you fancy going, then purchase your tickets HERE.

Brighton Dome will be hosting the Soul II Soul concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Regarding the tour Jazzie B says, “Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we’d still be on the road with this thing? It’s been a helluva journey – literally! – and I feel truly blessed. Now, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we’ve made a lot of friends, I’m just as pumped about testing out places we’ve never been before but I’m seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall. I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race.”

Soul II Soul’s ‘Club Classics Vol One’ album

During the course of their stellar career the band have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.

With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold over a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.

Soul II Soul’s ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’ single

SOUL II SOUL ‘CLUB CLASSICS’ TOUR DATES:
JANUARY 2022
28th – Glasgow, Barrowlands
29th – Manchester, Academy

FEBRUARY 2022
11th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
12th – Hull, Asylum
18th – Brighton, Dome
19th – Portsmouth, Guildhall
25th – York, Barbican
26th – Nottingham, Rock City

MARCH 2022
4th – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia
5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute
18th – Norwich, UEA
19th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

APRIL 2022
18th – London, Royal Albert Hall

Soul II Soul

soul2soul.co.uk

