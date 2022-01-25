Soul II Soul begin rescheduled ‘Club Classics’ tour

The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated British band Soul II Soul are finally back out touring the UK, as they pay tribute to their legendary debut album ‘Club Classics Vol. One’. It follows from the phenomenal success of their tour of the album in 2018 with sold out shows across the country.

The Brighton concert was originally scheduled to have taken place at The Dome on Saturday 14th November 2020 and then was rescheduled to Friday 19th February 2021. Due to the Covid situation, it was moved again and the new Brighton concert date will be Friday 18th February 2022. There are currently limited tickets still available, so if you fancy going, then purchase your tickets HERE.

Regarding the tour Jazzie B says, “Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we’d still be on the road with this thing? It’s been a helluva journey – literally! – and I feel truly blessed. Now, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we’ve made a lot of friends, I’m just as pumped about testing out places we’ve never been before but I’m seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall. I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race.”

During the course of their stellar career the band have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.

With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold over a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.

SOUL II SOUL ‘CLUB CLASSICS’ TOUR DATES:

JANUARY 2022

28th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

29th – Manchester, Academy

FEBRUARY 2022

11th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th – Hull, Asylum

18th – Brighton, Dome

19th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

25th – York, Barbican

26th – Nottingham, Rock City

MARCH 2022

4th – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

18th – Norwich, UEA

19th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

APRIL 2022

18th – London, Royal Albert Hall

soul2soul.co.uk