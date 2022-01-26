Fancy a Bowie ‘greatest hits’ night out in Brighton?

We were going to be celebrating last Christmas early with a trip down to the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Wednesday 22 December 2021, where we were hoping be swept away on a ‘Fantastic Voyage’ with Absolute Bowie, who were the Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Tribute Band in the UK’ at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards in July 2018.

But sadly Covid intervened, but the concert has now been rescheduled for Friday 15th April 2022. The original tickets will be valid for this new date and there are still a few tickets up for grabs! So come and ‘Let’s Dance’ the night away – Purchase your tickets HERE and find out more about Absolute Bowie HERE.

Over the past decade Absolute Bowie have toured the UK and Europe performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and as a result of this they have amassed quite a following, which is why their previous concerts in Brighton were totally sold out. Read one of our reviews HERE.