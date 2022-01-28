Hove man given trial date for burglary and having axe in public

A man from Hove who was charged with aggravated burglary and having an axe in public has been told that he will go on trial in May.

Zak Marsden, 33, of Roman Road, in Hove, appeared by video link before Judge Christine Henson at Hove Crown this morning (Friday 28 January).

Marsden, formerly, of Portland Road, Hove, denied three charges.

He pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary in Stonery Close, Portslade, last September.

He also pleaded not guilty to having a Stanley knife with him at the property in Stonery Close last September.

And he also denied having an axe or hatchet with him at a BP garage in Lewes last month.

Judge Henson told Marsden that he would continue to be remanded in custody while awaiting his trial.

He was placed on the “warned list” for Tuesday 3 May, with his trial expected to start during the first fortnight of the month.

He was told that the trial was estimated to last three or four days.